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Filmography
Larry Marshall
Larry Marshall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Marshall
Larry Marshall
Larry Marshall
Date of Birth
3 April 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Musical
Year
All
1973
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Musical, History, Drama
1973, USA
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