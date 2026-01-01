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About
Filmography
Chan Shen
Chan Shen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chan Shen
Chan Shen
Chan Shen
Date of Birth
24 April 1940
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 April 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
5.6
The Journey of Legend
(2025)
5.5
Sword and Beloved
(2025)
5.4
The Golden Lotus
(1974)
Filmography
5.5
Sword and Beloved
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
5.6
The Journey of Legend
Drama,
2025, China
5.4
The Golden Lotus
Jin ping shuang yan
Romantic, Drama, Action
1974, Hong Kong
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