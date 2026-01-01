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Chan Shen Chan Shen
Kinoafisha Persons Chan Shen

Chan Shen

Chan Shen

Date of Birth
24 April 1940
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 April 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Journey of Legend 5.6
The Journey of Legend (2025)
Sword and Beloved 5.5
Sword and Beloved (2025)
The Golden Lotus 5.4
The Golden Lotus (1974)

Filmography

Sword and Beloved 5.5
Sword and Beloved
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
The Journey of Legend 5.6
The Journey of Legend
Drama, 2025, China
The Golden Lotus 5.4
The Golden Lotus Jin ping shuang yan
Romantic, Drama, Action 1974, Hong Kong
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