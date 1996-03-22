Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksey Rozanov
Aleksey Rozanov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Rozanov

Aleksey Rozanov

Date of Birth
20 August 1929
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
22 March 1996

Popular Films

The Last Inch 7.7
The Last Inch (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
The Last Inch 7.7
The Last Inch Posledniy dyuym
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 1958, USSR
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more