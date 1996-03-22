Menu
Aleksey Rozanov
Aleksey Rozanov
Aleksey Rozanov
Date of Birth
20 August 1929
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
22 March 1996
Popular Films
7.7
The Last Inch
(1958)
Filmography
7.7
The Last Inch
Posledniy dyuym
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
1958, USSR
