Aliagha Aghayev

Date of Birth
22 March 1913
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 November 1983

Popular Films

Filmography

The Last Inch 7.7
The Last Inch Posledniy dyuym
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 1958, USSR
