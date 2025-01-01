Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aliagha Aghayev
Aliagha Aghayev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aliagha Aghayev
Aliagha Aghayev
Aliagha Aghayev
Date of Birth
22 March 1913
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 November 1983
Popular Films
7.7
The Last Inch
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1958
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.7
The Last Inch
Posledniy dyuym
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
1958, USSR
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree