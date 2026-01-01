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Lola Doillon
Lola Doillon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Doillon
Lola Doillon
Lola Doillon
Date of Birth
9 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.2
Call My Agent!
(2015)
7.2
Salade Grecque
(2023)
5.8
Just About Love
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2015
2007
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Writer
2
Director
3
7.2
Salade Grecque
Drama
2023, France
8.2
Call My Agent!
Comedy
2015, France
5.8
Just About Love
Just about Love?
Romantic
2007, France
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