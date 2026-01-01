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Filmography
Agathe Natanson
Agathe Natanson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agathe Natanson
Agathe Natanson
Agathe Natanson
Date of Birth
14 November 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Oscar
(1967)
6.2
Certified Copy
(2010)
5.8
Park Benches
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Year
All
2015
2010
2009
1967
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
Capitaine Marleau
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, France
6.2
Certified Copy
Copie conforme
Drama
2010, France / Italy / Iran
Watch trailer
5.8
Park Benches
Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
7.6
Oscar
Oscar
Family, Comedy
1967, France
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