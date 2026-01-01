Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Agathe Natanson Agathe Natanson
Kinoafisha Persons Agathe Natanson

Agathe Natanson

Agathe Natanson

Date of Birth
14 November 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Oscar 7.6
Oscar (1967)
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy (2010)
Park Benches 5.8
Park Benches (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Capitaine Marleau
Capitaine Marleau
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, France
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy Copie conforme
Drama 2010, France / Italy / Iran
Watch trailer
Park Benches 5.8
Park Benches Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
Oscar 7.6
Oscar Oscar
Family, Comedy 1967, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more