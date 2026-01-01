Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Amber Brooke
Amber Brooke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Brooke
Amber Brooke
Amber Brooke
Date of Birth
14 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.5
The Mess You Leave Behind
(2020)
6.0
The Marc Pease Experience
(2008)
Filmography
6.5
The Mess You Leave Behind
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2020, Spain
6
The Marc Pease Experience
The Marc Pease Experience
Comedy
2008, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree