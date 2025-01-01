Menu
Aleksey Bagdasarov
Aleksey Bagdasarov

Date of Birth
4 November 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Everybody Dies but Me (2008)
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actor 2
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Comedy, Drama 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
