Aleksey Bagdasarov
Date of Birth
4 November 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
6.4
Everybody Dies but Me
(2008)
3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
(2020)
3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
6.4
Everybody Dies but Me
Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Comedy, Drama
2008, Russia
