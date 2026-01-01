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Filmography
Yuri Vizbor
Yuri Vizbor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Vizbor
Yuri Vizbor
Yuri Vizbor
Date of Birth
20 June 1934
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 September 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
(1973)
7.6
The Beginning
(1970)
7.3
Diary of a School Director
(1975)
Tickets
Filmography
6.4
Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu
Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu
Drama
1982, USSR
7.2
The Year of The Dragon
Жылан жылы
Drama
1982, USSR
5.9
Mig udachi
Mig udachi
Sport, Drama
1977, USSR
7.3
Diary of a School Director
Dnevnik direktora shkoly
Romantic, Drama, Family
1975, USSR
Tickets
8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
Crime, War
1973, USSR
7.2
You and Me
Ty i ya
Drama
1971, USSR
7.6
The Beginning
Nachalo
Romantic, Comedy
1970, USSR
6.1
V Moskve proyezdom
V Moskve proyezdom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1970, USSR
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