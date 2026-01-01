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Yuri Vizbor
Yuri Vizbor Yuri Vizbor
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Vizbor

Yuri Vizbor

Yuri Vizbor

Date of Birth
20 June 1934
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 September 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Seventeen Moments of Spring 8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring (1973)
The Beginning 7.6
The Beginning (1970)
Diary of a School Director 7.3
Diary of a School Director (1975)

Filmography

Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu 6.4
Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu
Drama 1982, USSR
The Year of The Dragon 7.2
The Year of The Dragon Жылан жылы
Drama 1982, USSR
Mig udachi 5.9
Mig udachi Mig udachi
Sport, Drama 1977, USSR
Diary of a School Director 7.3
Diary of a School Director Dnevnik direktora shkoly
Romantic, Drama, Family 1975, USSR
Tickets
Seventeen Moments of Spring 8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
Crime, War 1973, USSR
You and Me 7.2
You and Me Ty i ya
Drama 1971, USSR
The Beginning 7.6
The Beginning Nachalo
Romantic, Comedy 1970, USSR
V Moskve proyezdom 6.1
V Moskve proyezdom V Moskve proyezdom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1970, USSR
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