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Lyudmila Zorina
Lyudmila Zorina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Zorina
Lyudmila Zorina
Lyudmila Zorina
Date of Birth
1 May 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality
(1982)
7.3
Postface
(1983)
7.2
Lad from Our Town
(1942)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1987
1983
1982
1942
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata
Kreytserova sonata
Drama
1987, USSR
7.3
Postface
Posleslovie
Drama
1983, USSR
7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality
Polyoty vo sne i nayavu
Drama
1982, USSR
7.2
Lad from Our Town
Paren iz nashego goroda
Romantic, Drama, War
1942, USSR
Photos
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