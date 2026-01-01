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Lyudmila Zorina 3 photos
Lyudmila Zorina Lyudmila Zorina
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Zorina

Lyudmila Zorina

Lyudmila Zorina

Date of Birth
1 May 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality (1982)
Postface 7.3
Postface (1983)
Lad from Our Town 7.2
Lad from Our Town (1942)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Kreutzer Sonata 7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata Kreytserova sonata
Drama 1987, USSR
Postface 7.3
Postface Posleslovie
Drama 1983, USSR
Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality Polyoty vo sne i nayavu
Drama 1982, USSR
Lad from Our Town 7.2
Lad from Our Town Paren iz nashego goroda
Romantic, Drama, War 1942, USSR

Photos

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