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Filmography
Ann Miller
Ann Miller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann Miller
Ann Miller
Ann Miller
Date of Birth
12 April 1923
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 January 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
You Can't Take It With You
(1938)
7.9
Easter Parade
(1948)
7.6
Mulholland Dr.
(2001)
Filmography
7.6
Mulholland Dr.
Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
On the Town
On the Town
Adventure, Comedy, Musical
1949, USA
7.9
Easter Parade
Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical
1948, USA
8.1
You Can't Take It With You
You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy
1938, USA
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