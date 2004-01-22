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Ann Miller
Ann Miller Ann Miller
Kinoafisha Persons Ann Miller

Ann Miller

Ann Miller

Date of Birth
12 April 1923
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 January 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You (1938)
Easter Parade 7.9
Easter Parade (1948)
Mulholland Dr. 7.6
Mulholland Dr. (2001)

Filmography

Mulholland Dr. 7.6
Mulholland Dr. Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
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On the Town 7.6
On the Town On the Town
Adventure, Comedy, Musical 1949, USA
Easter Parade 7.9
Easter Parade Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical 1948, USA
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy 1938, USA
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