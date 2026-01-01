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Filmography
Natalya Reva
Natalya Reva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Reva
Natalya Reva
Natalya Reva
Date of Birth
26 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Vasnecova
(2023)
7.4
Piter FM
(2006)
Tickets
6.2
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
(2007)
Filmography
TheatreHD: The Cherry Orchard
TheatreHD: The Cherry Orchard
Theatrical
2024, Russia
Tickets
7.9
Vasnecova
Detective
2023, Russia
6.3
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Fairy Tale
2007, Russia
7.4
Piter FM
Piter FM
Comedy, Romantic
2006, Russia
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