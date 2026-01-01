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Natalya Reva
Natalya Reva Natalya Reva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Reva

Natalya Reva

Natalya Reva

Date of Birth
26 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Vasnecova 7.9
Vasnecova (2023)
Piter FM 7.4
Piter FM (2006)
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy 6.2
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy (2007)

Filmography

TheatreHD: The Cherry Orchard
TheatreHD: The Cherry Orchard TheatreHD: The Cherry Orchard
Theatrical 2024, Russia
Tickets
Vasnecova 7.9
Vasnecova
Detective 2023, Russia
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy 6.3
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
Piter FM 7.4
Piter FM Piter FM
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Russia
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