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Filmography
Lewis Chase
Lewis Chase
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lewis Chase
Lewis Chase
Lewis Chase
Date of Birth
29 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Oliver Twist
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
2005
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist
Family, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain / Czechia
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