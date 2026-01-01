Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Leanne Rowe
Leanne Rowe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leanne Rowe
Leanne Rowe
Leanne Rowe
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Oliver Twist
(2005)
5.5
Warrior Queen
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Family
History
Year
All
2005
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist
Family, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain / Czechia
5.5
Warrior Queen
Boudica
History, Drama, Action
2003, Great Britain / Romania
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree