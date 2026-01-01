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Leanne Rowe Leanne Rowe
Kinoafisha Persons Leanne Rowe

Leanne Rowe

Leanne Rowe

Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Oliver Twist 6.9
Oliver Twist (2005)
Warrior Queen 5.5
Warrior Queen (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oliver Twist 6.9
Oliver Twist Oliver Twist
Family, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Warrior Queen 5.5
Warrior Queen Boudica
History, Drama, Action 2003, Great Britain / Romania
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