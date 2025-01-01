Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Mylène Demongeot Awards

Awards and nominations of Mylène Demongeot

Mylène Demongeot
Awards and nominations of Mylène Demongeot
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more