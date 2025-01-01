Menu
Aleksandr Karpov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Karpov
Aleksandr Karpov
Date of Birth
1 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.4
Nash milyy doktor
(1958)
5.8
Some Like It Cold
(2013)
5.6
Smatyvay udochki
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2018
2014
2013
2012
2005
2004
1958
All
11
Films
6
TV Shows
5
Writer
6
Actor
5
Director
1
Est tolko MiG
Est tolko MiG
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Borschi
Crime, Drama
2023, Russia
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
5.5
Viy
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
5.8
Some Like It Cold
V sporte tolko devushki
Comedy, Sport
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Taiga Lady
Action, Crime, Adventure
2012, Russia
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure
2012, Russia
Formula
Comedy
2005, Russia
4.1
Velvet Revolution
Law of Corruption
Crime, Drama, Action
2005, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Smatyvay udochki
Smatyvay udochki
Action, Comedy
2004, Russia
6.4
Nash milyy doktor
Nash milyy doktor
Comedy
1958, USSR
