Aleksandr Karpov
Aleksandr Karpov

Date of Birth
1 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Nash milyy doktor 6.4
Nash milyy doktor (1958)
Some Like It Cold 5.8
Some Like It Cold (2013)
Smatyvay udochki 5.6
Smatyvay udochki (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 6 TV Shows 5 Writer 6 Actor 5 Director 1
Est tolko MiG
Comedy 2025, Russia
Borschi
Borschi
Crime, Drama 2023, Russia
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Viy 5.5
Viy Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Some Like It Cold 5.8
Some Like It Cold V sporte tolko devushki
Comedy, Sport 2013, Russia
Taiga Lady
Action, Crime, Adventure 2012, Russia
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure 2012, Russia
Formula
Comedy 2005, Russia
Velvet Revolution 4.1
Crime, Drama, Action 2005, Russia
Smatyvay udochki 5.6
Action, Comedy 2004, Russia
Nash milyy doktor 6.4
Comedy 1958, USSR
