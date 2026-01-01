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Eric Bress
Eric Bress Eric Bress
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Bress

Eric Bress

Eric Bress

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
Final Destination 2 6.8
Final Destination 2 (2003)
The Final Destination 6.0
The Final Destination (2009)

Filmography

Ghosts of War 5.6
Ghosts of War Ghosts of War
Horror, War, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Final Destination 6
The Final Destination Final Destination: Death Trip 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
Final Destination 2 6.8
Final Destination 2 Final Destination 2
Thriller 2003, USA
Show more
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