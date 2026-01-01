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About
Eric Bress
Eric Bress
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Bress
Eric Bress
Eric Bress
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.9
The Butterfly Effect
(2004)
6.8
Final Destination 2
(2003)
6.0
The Final Destination
(2009)
Filmography
5.6
Ghosts of War
Ghosts of War
Horror, War, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
The Final Destination
Final Destination: Death Trip 3D
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2004, USA
6.8
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 2
Thriller
2003, USA
Show more
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