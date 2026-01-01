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About
Filmography
Maxim Galkin
Maxim Galkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Galkin
Maxim Galkin
Maxim Galkin
Date of Birth
18 June 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Voice actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.2
Bless the Woman
(2003)
5.4
The Big Trip
(2019)
4.6
Odin v odin!
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Reality-TV
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2018
2017
2013
2006
2003
2001
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Actor
7
5.4
The Big Trip
Big Trip
Animation
2019, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
Zvezdy pod gipnozom
Reality-TV
2018, Russia
Starse vseh
Reality-TV
2017, Russia
4.6
Odin v odin!
Reality-TV
2013, Russia
Dve zvezdy
Reality-TV
2006, Russia
6.2
Bless the Woman
Blagoslovite zhenshchinu
Romantic
2003, Russia
Kto hochet stat millionerom?
Reality-TV
2001, Russia
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