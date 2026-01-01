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Maxim Galkin
Maxim Galkin Maxim Galkin
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Galkin

Maxim Galkin

Maxim Galkin

Date of Birth
18 June 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Bless the Woman 6.2
Bless the Woman (2003)
The Big Trip 5.4
The Big Trip (2019)
Odin v odin! 4.6
Odin v odin! (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Big Trip 5.4
The Big Trip Big Trip
Animation 2019, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
Zvezdy pod gipnozom
Zvezdy pod gipnozom
Reality-TV 2018, Russia
Starse vseh
Starse vseh
Reality-TV 2017, Russia
Odin v odin! 4.6
Odin v odin!
Reality-TV 2013, Russia
Dve zvezdy
Dve zvezdy
Reality-TV 2006, Russia
Bless the Woman 6.2
Bless the Woman Blagoslovite zhenshchinu
Romantic 2003, Russia
Kto hochet stat millionerom?
Kto hochet stat millionerom?
Reality-TV 2001, Russia
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