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Filmography
Shannon O'Hurley
Shannon O'Hurley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shannon O'Hurley
Shannon O'Hurley
Shannon O'Hurley
Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of Birth
Hawaii, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
7.4
Copycat
(1995)
7.0
Arli$$
(1996)
Filmography
7
Arli$$
Comedy, Sport
1996, USA
7.4
Copycat
Copycat
Drama, Crime, Horror, Thriller
1995, USA
8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
5.9
Renegade
Action, Crime
1992, USA
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