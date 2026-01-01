Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leonarda Klavina Leonarda Klavina
Kinoafisha Persons Leonarda Klavina

Leonarda Klavina

Leonarda Klavina

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands (2001)

Filmography

Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands Head käed
Drama, Comedy 2001, Estonia / Latvia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more