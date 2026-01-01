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Filmography
Leonarda Klavina
Leonarda Klavina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonarda Klavina
Leonarda Klavina
Leonarda Klavina
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.9
Good Hands
(2001)
Filmography
5.9
Good Hands
Head käed
Drama, Comedy
2001, Estonia / Latvia
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