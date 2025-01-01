Menu
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Awards and nominations of Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Moscow International Film Festival 2020 Moscow International Film Festival 2020
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
