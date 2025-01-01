Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Awards
Awards and nominations of Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Moscow International Film Festival 2020
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree