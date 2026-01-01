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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Lerner Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Lerner

Michael Lerner
Awards and nominations of Michael Lerner
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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