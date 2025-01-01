Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Domhnall Gleeson Awards

Awards and nominations of Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson
Awards and nominations of Domhnall Gleeson
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more