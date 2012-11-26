Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Richards
Martin Richards Martin Richards
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Richards

Martin Richards

Martin Richards

Date of Birth
26 November 2012
Age
0 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
26 November 2012
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

Return to Silent Hill 4.7
Return to Silent Hill (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Return to Silent Hill 4.7
Return to Silent Hill Return to Silent Hill
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more