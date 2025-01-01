Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Roger Spottiswoode Awards

Awards and nominations of Roger Spottiswoode

Roger Spottiswoode
Awards and nominations of Roger Spottiswoode
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more