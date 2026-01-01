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Kinoafisha Persons Christa Theret Awards

Awards and nominations of Christa Theret

Christa Theret
Awards and nominations of Christa Theret
Berlin International Film Festival 2013 Berlin International Film Festival 2013
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
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