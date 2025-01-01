Menu
Awards and nominations of Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker
Awards and nominations of Brooklyn Decker
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
