Brooklyn Decker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brooklyn Decker
Brooklyn Decker
About
Filmography
Awards
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
