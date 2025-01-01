Menu
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Thomsen

Ulrich Thomsen
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2020 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2020
Best Actor
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2019 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2019
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
 Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
