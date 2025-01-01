Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ulrich Thomsen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Thomsen
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2020
Best Actor
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2019
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree