Kinoafisha Persons Zachary Levi Awards

Awards and nominations of Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Winner
