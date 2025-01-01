Menu
Zachary Levi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
