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Ariel Casas
Ariel Casas Ariel Casas
Kinoafisha Persons Ariel Casas

Ariel Casas

Ariel Casas

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

[Rec] 2 6.8
[Rec] 2 (2009)

Filmography

[Rec] 2 6.8
[Rec] 2 [Rec] 2
Horror 2009, Spain
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