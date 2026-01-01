Menu
Marta Carbonell
Marta Carbonell
Marta Carbonell
Date of Birth
3 August 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
REC
(2007)
6.8
[Rec] 2
(2009)
Filmography
6.8
[Rec] 2
[Rec] 2
Horror
2009, Spain
Watch trailer
7.4
REC
[REC]
Horror
2007, Spain
Watch trailer
