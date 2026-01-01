Marta Carbonell

Menu
Date of Birth
3 August 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
[Rec] 2 6.8
[Rec] 2 [Rec] 2
Horror 2009, Spain
REC 7.4
REC [REC]
Horror 2007, Spain
