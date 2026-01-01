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Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Baluev Awards

Awards and nominations of Aleksandr Baluev

Aleksandr Baluev
Awards and nominations of Aleksandr Baluev
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995
Best Actor
Winner
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