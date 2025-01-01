Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Simon Pegg Awards

Awards and nominations of Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
 Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
