Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Sochi International Film Festival
Nominations
Sochi International Film Festival Film Festival Nominations
Best Director
Best Director
Honorable Mention
Official Selection - Best Feature Film
Press Award
Press Award
Best Produced Screenplay
Best Produced Screenplay
Best Cinematography Award
Best Cinematography
Best Feature
Best Feature Film
SIFFA
Best Actor
Best Short Film
Best Original Screenplay
Presidents Award
Best Film
People Choice Award
Best Short Film
Special Mention
Special Mention
Special Jury Diploma
Special Jury Diploma
Best Actress
Best Actress
Special Jury Award
Best Music in a Feature Film
Special Jury Award
Special Jury Prize
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize
Competition
Grand Prix
Grand Prix
Best Short Film
Golden Rose
Golden Rose
Best Actor
Best Actor
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree