Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Nominations

Academy Awards, USA Awards Nominations

Oscar
Best Motion Picture of the Year Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Best Achievement in Directing Best Achievement in Cinematography Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) Best Achievement in Production Design Best Achievement in Visual Effects Best Writing, Title Writing Best Adapted Screenplay Best Animated Short Film Best Animated Feature Film Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling Best Achievement in Costume Design Best Documentary Short Film Best Documentary Feature Best Sound Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing Best Live Action Short Film Best Writing, Motion Picture Story Best Achievement in Film Editing Best Original Screenplay Best Assistant Director Best International Feature Film Best Dance Direction Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Academy Award of Merit
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more