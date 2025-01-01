Menu
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Nominations
BAFTA Awards Awards Nominations
BAFTA Film Award
Best Children's & Family Film
Best Film
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Best Film Not in the English Language
Best British Short Film
Best British Short Animation
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Director
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Sound
Original Score
Best Production Design/Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Best Make Up & Hair
Best Screenplay (Original)
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Best Achievement in Special Effects
Best Animated Featured Film
Best Animated Film
Best Animation
Best Art Direction
Best British Actor
Best British Actress
Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Best British Costume (B/W)
Best British Costume (Colour)
Best British Film 1947
Best British Film Editing
Best British Screenplay
Best Direction
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary Film 1947
Best Factual Film
Best Film Editing
Best Film from any Source
Best Film from any Source 1947
Best Foreign Actor
Best Foreign Actress
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Make Up Artist
Best Make Up/Hair
Best Makeup and Hair
Best Original Television Music
Best Original Music
Best Original Song
Best Score
Best Screenplay
Best Short Factual Film
Best Short Fictional Film
Best Sound Track
Best Special Effects
Best Special Visual Effects
Best Specialised Film
Best Supporting Artist
Current Affairs
John Grierson Award
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Original Music
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Special Award
Best Production Design
Best Casting
BAFTA TV Award
Children’s Craft Team Award
Children’s Non-Scripted
Children’s Non-Scripted Award
Children’s Scripted
Children’s Scripted Award
Entertainment
Factual Entertainment
Female Performance in a Comedy
Limited Drama
Live Event Coverage
Male Performance in a Comedy
Reality
Short Form
Soap
Sports Coverage
Best Single Drama
Best Drama Series
Best Soap & Continuing Drama Series
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Best Scripted Comedy
Best Single Documentary
Best Factual Series or Strand
Best Entertainment Programme
Best Leading Actor
Best Leading Actress
Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role
Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role
Supporting Actor
Supporting Actress
Best International (Programme or Series)
'Flame of Knowledge'
'Harlequin'
'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
Alan Clarke Award
Audience Award (TV)
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Actuality Coverage
Best Animated Film
Best Arts Programme
Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Best Children's Programme (Factual)
Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Best Comedy Performance
Best Comedy Programme
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Best Comedy Series
Best Continuing Drama
Best Costume Design
Best Current Affairs
Best Design
Best Digital Creativity
Best Director
Best Director - Factual
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Best Director Factual
Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
Best Director: Factual
Best Director: Fiction
Best Director: Multi-Camera
Best Documentary Programme
Best Drama Plays
Best Drama Production
Best Drama Serial
Best Drama Series/Serial
Best Dramatic Series
Best Editing (Factual)
Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Editing - Factual
Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
Best Editing Factual
Best Editing Fiction Entertainment
Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
Best Editing: Factual
Best Editing: Fiction
Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Best Entertainment Craft Team
Best Entertainment Performance
Best Entertainment Perfromance
Best Entertainment Programme or Series
Best Factual Production
Best Factual Programme
Best Factual: Current Affairs
Best Factual: Documentary
Best Features
Best Features (Programme or Series)
Best Film Cameraman
Best Film Editor
Best Film Sound
Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction)
Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction)
Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
Best Film/Video Editor (Fiction)
Best Film/Video Photography (Factual)
Best Film/Video Photography (Fiction)
Best Foreign Programme
Best Foreign TV Programme
Best Graphic Design
Best Graphics
Best Innovation
Best Interactivity
Best International
Best International Series
Best Light Entertainment
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Best Light Entertainment Personality
Best Light Entertainment Production
Best Light Entertainment Programme
Best Light Entertainment Programme/Series
Best Lighting
Best Live Event
Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
Best Make Up
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Best Make Up/Hair
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
Best New Director (Factual)
Best New Director (Fiction)
Best New Writer
Best News Coverage
Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
Best News/Actuality Coverage
Best Original Music
Best Original Programme/Series
Best Original Television Music
Best Outside Broadcast Programme
Best Personality
Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Best Photography (Factual)
Best Photography - Factual
Best Photography Factual
Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
Best Photography: Factual
Best Production Design
Best Programme/Series Without Category
Best Reality & Constructed Factual
Best Reality & Constructed Factual Series
Best Reality and Constructed Factual
Best Script
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
Best Short Animated Film
Best Short Form Programme
Best Single Play
Best Situation Comedy
Best Situation Comedy Series
Best Soap
Best Sound (Factual)
Best Sound (Fiction)
Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Best Sound Factual
Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Best Sound Supervisor
Best Sound: Factual
Best Sound: Fiction
Best Special Lighting Effects
Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Best Special/s
Best Specialised Production
Best Specialised Programme
Best Specialised Series
Best Specialist Factual
Best Specialist Factual Programme
Best Specialist Factual in 2016
Best Sport
Best Sport and Live Event
Best Sports/Events Coverage in Real Time
Best TV Cameraman
Best Talk Show
Best Television Cameraman
Best Television Lighting
Best Titles
Best Titles & Graphic Identity
Best VTR Editor
Best Video Cameraman
Best Video Lighting
Best Visual Effects
Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
Best Writer
Best Writer: Comedy
Best Writer: Drama
Break-Through Talent
Breakthrough Talent
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Costume Design
Current Affairs
Daytime
Director, Factual
Director, Fiction
Director, Multi-Camera
Drama Series
Editing, Factual
Editing, Fiction
Emerging Talent, Factual
Emerging Talent, Fiction
Entertainment Craft Team
Entertainment Performance
Entertainment Programme
Features
Film Editor
General
General Category
Huw Wheldon Award
Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
Innovation
Interactivity
International
Light Entertainment
Live Event
Make Up & Hair Design
Most Original Programme/Series
New Media
New Media Developer
News Coverage
Original Music
Original Music, Factual
Original Music, Fiction
Originality
Outstanding Comedy Entertainment Programme
Outstanding Current Affairs Feature
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Performance
Outstanding Entertainment Programme
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Performance in Documentary
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Photography, Factual
Production Design
Reality & Constructed Factual
Richard Dimbleby Award
Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
Scripted Casting
Scripted Comedy
Short Form Programme
Situation Comedy Award
Sound, Factual
Sound, Fiction
Special Award
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Specialist Factual
Sport
Titles & Graphic Identity
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Writer, Comedy
Writer, Drama
Leading Actress
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Leading Actor
Soap & Continuing Drama
Single Documentary
Single Drama
Factual Series
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Mini-Series
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
eSports Audience Award
eSports Audience Award
Breakthrough Brits
Breakthrough Brits
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
EE Rising Star Award
EE Rising Star Award
Certificate of Merit
Best Documentary Film
Certificate of Merit
UN Award
UN Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film
Best Actor in a Leading Role
East
North East and cumbria
Wales
BAFTA Games Award
EE Players' Choice
New Intellectual Property
Artistic Achievement
Audio Achievement
Best Action Game
Best Action and Adventure Game
Best Adventure Game
Best Animation
Best Animation or Intro
Best Art Direction
Best British Game
Best Casual Game
Best Casual and Social Game
Best Character
Best Children's Game
Best Debut Game
Best Design
Best Evolving Game
Best Family Game
Best Family and Social Game
Best Game
Best Game on any Platform - The Year's Best Game
Best Gameplay
Best Multiplayer
Best Music
Best Narrative
Best Online Multiplayer
Best Original Music
Best Original Property
Best Original Score
Best Performer
Best Persistent Game
Best Racing Game
Best Screenplay
Best Simulation Game
Best Sound
Best Soundtrack
Best Sports Game
Best Sports/Fitness Game
Best Story
Best Story and Character
Best Strategy Game
Best Strategy and Simulation Game
Best Technical Direction
Best Use Of Audio
EE Game of the Year
EE Mobile Game of the Year
Game Beyond Entertainment
Game Boy Advance
Game Design
Game Innovation
Gamecube
Innovation
Originality
PC
PS2
Performer in a Leading Role
Performer in a Supporting Role
Special Award
Technical Achievement
Technical Innovation
Xbox
Rising Star Award
Rising Star Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award
Best Audio
Best Design
Best Game - Console
Best Game - Mobile
Best Game - Mobile or Networked
Best Game - Multiplayer
Best Game - Networked
Best Game - PC
Best Music
Best Sound
Best UK Developer
Children's
Comedy
Computer Programming
Enhancement of Linear Media
Games Award
Innovative Game Award
Interactive Treatment
Interactivity
Moving Images
Special Award
Sports
Technical Innovation
Shell International Award
Shell International Award
Mullard Award
Mullard Award
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Technical Craft Award (TV)
Editing (Factual)
Technical Craft Award (TV)
BAFTA Interactive Award
DVD
Factual
Film
Interactive TV
Online Entertainment
Online Learning
Kids' Vote
Kids' Vote
Audience Award (TV)
Audience Award (TV)
Special Award (Children's)
Special Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (TV)
Writers' Award (TV)
Special Award
BAFTA Tribute
Make Up Artist
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Outstanding Contribution to Television
Special Award
Richard Dimbleby Award
Richard Dimbleby Award
Foreign TV Program Award
Foreign TV Program Award
Dennis Potter Award
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Clarke Award
Alan Clarke Award
Lew Grade Award
Lew Grade Award
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Michael Balcon Award
Michael Balcon Award
Audience Award
Audience Award
Academy Fellowship
Film
Games
Academy Fellowship
BAFTA Children's Award
Animation
BAFTA Kids Vote
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
Best Animated Series
Best Animation
Best Channel of the Year
Best Children's Feature Film
Best Children's Film
Best Comedy
Best Content For Change
Best Digital
Best Director
Best Drama
Best Entertainment
Best Factual
Best Feature Film
Best Game
Best Independent Production Company
Best Interactive
Best Interactive - Adapted
Best Interactive - Original
Best International
Best Learning - Primary
Best Learning - Secondary
Best Learning Secondary
Best Performer
Best Pre-School
Best Pre-School Animation
Best Pre-School Live Action
Best Presenter
Best School Drama
Best Schools Drama
Best Schools Factual - Primary
Best Schools Factual - Secondary
Best Short Form
Best Video Game
Best Writer
Best Writer - Adapted
Break-Through Talent
Entertainment
Feature Film
International Animation
Learning Primary
Pre-School Animation
Pre-School Live Action
Schools Drama
Special Award
David Lean Award for Direction
Best Director
Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
David Lean Award for Direction
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
