On This Land - final trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers On This Land. Final trailer

On This Land. Final trailer

Publication date: 9 April 2025
On This Land – In late 18th-century Russia, village life is shaped by a fusion of rural superstitions, pagan beliefs and traces of Orthodox Christianity. Twin girls are violently separated when one is believed to be possessed, accused of draining the vitality of her sister. Meanwhile, a young man, branded a freak and outcast, obsessively constructs mechanical wings in a desperate attempt to fly like Icarus. Overseeing this turbulent world are Europeanised feudal lords who maintain brutal, cynical control over the peasants, exacerbating class tensions.
7.6 On This Land
On This Land Drama, 2024, Russia
