Publication date: 15 May 2024
Gaga Chromatica Ball – In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.
8.7 Gaga Chromatica Ball
Gaga Chromatica Ball Music, 2024, USA
