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A Real Pain - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers A Real Pain. Teaser

A Real Pain. Teaser

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Publication date: 18 June 2024
A Real Pain – Mismatched cousins David and Benji reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.
7.0 A Real Pain
A Real Pain Comedy, Drama, 2024, Poland / USA
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