Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
The Friend - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Friend. Trailer

The Friend. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 12 February 2025
The Friend – Iris has had a long, complex friendship with Walter. Walter is an irresistible charmer, a brilliant author, a lover of many women, and a master at letting down loved ones. When he dies suddenly, Iris is left to deal with all he left behind — three ex-wives with unfinished business, his interrupted literary legacy, and his beloved beast Apollo. It's not that Iris doesn't like dogs, but this is Manhattan, and she’ll get kicked out of her building if they find out she’s pretty much trying to house a horse.
6.7 The Friend
The Friend Drama, 2024, USA
Alice in Wonderland - trailer 2 01:26
Alice in Wonderland  trailer 2
Noise - trailer in russian 01:01
Noise  trailer in russian
Zootopia 2 - trailer 2 02:19
Zootopia 2  trailer 2
Return to Silent Hill - teaser-trailer 00:40
Return to Silent Hill  teaser-trailer
Est tolko MiG - trailer 02:10
Est tolko MiG  trailer
Brat navsegda - trailer 01:51
Brat navsegda  trailer
Sirat - trailer in russian 01:55
Sirat  trailer in russian
Redemption - trailer 01:45
Redemption  trailer
Levsha - trailer 01:15
Levsha  trailer
Are You There? - trailer in russian 01:56
Are You There?  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more