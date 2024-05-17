Menu
A New Kind of Wilderness - trailer
A New Kind of Wilderness. Trailer

A New Kind of Wilderness. Trailer

Publication date: 17 May 2024
A New Kind of Wilderness – In a forest in Norway, a family lives an isolated lifestyle in an attempt to be wild and free, but a tragic event changes everything, and they are forced to adjust to modern society.
7.7 A New Kind of Wilderness
A New Kind of Wilderness Documentary, 2024, Norway
