Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
A New Kind of Wilderness. Trailer
A New Kind of Wilderness. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 17 May 2024
A New Kind of Wilderness
– In a forest in Norway, a family lives an isolated lifestyle in an attempt to be wild and free, but a tragic event changes everything, and they are forced to adjust to modern society.
Expand
Share trailer
7.7
A New Kind of Wilderness
Documentary, 2024, Norway
01:32
The Ghost Game
trailer in russian
02:02
Woodwalkers 2
trailer in russian
02:12
The Drama
trailer in russian
01:47
Tyoshcha 2
основной trailer
01:23
Race To Monte Carlo
teaser-trailer
00:54
Malysh
trailer 2
02:17
Skuf
trailer
01:43
Bolshaya zemlya
trailer
01:00
Rabbit Trap
trailer in russian
00:36
Forbidden Fruits
russian teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree