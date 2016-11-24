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Eloise - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Eloise. Trailer in russian

Eloise. Trailer in russian

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Publication date: 24 November 2016
Eloise – Four friends break into an abandoned insane asylum in search of a death certificate which will grant one of them a large inheritance. However, finding it soon becomes the least of their worries in a place haunted by dark memories.
5.1 Eloise
Eloise Horror, Thriller, Detective, 2016, USA
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