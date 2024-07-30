Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Coup! - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Coup!. Trailer in russian

Coup!. Trailer in russian

🧡 1
👏 2
🥺 1
🤔
🥱 3
Publication date: 30 July 2024
Coup! – Sheltering from the 1918 Spanish Flu at their seaside estate, a Progressive journalist and his socialite wife take in a mysterious grifter as a private cook. But when the plague descends on the posh island, the family and staff find themselves cut off from society and, like castaways, struggling to survive. The new cook sees an opportunity to rouse his fellow staff to re-think their stations and have the run of the mansion for themselves. Their employer suspects the cook’s coup is part of a far more sinister agenda. It is not long before the mind games between master and servant breed an all-out war for dominance over the home. Social restraints crack apart. And civility gives way to animal instincts that lurk beneath…
6.9 Coup!
Coup! Comedy, Thriller, 2023, Great Britain / USA
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II - teaser-trailer 01:08
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II  teaser-trailer
Momo - trailer in russian 01:54
Momo  trailer in russian
Dastur: Teris bata - trailer in russian 01:00
Dastur: Teris bata  trailer in russian
Rabbit Trap - trailer in russian 01:00
Rabbit Trap  trailer in russian
Hoppers - trailer in russian 01:59
Hoppers  trailer in russian
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» - trailer 02:19
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»  trailer
Race To Monte Carlo - teaser-trailer 01:23
Race To Monte Carlo  teaser-trailer
Tvoe serdce budet razbito - trailer 01:55
Tvoe serdce budet razbito  trailer
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - trailer in russian 02:10
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping  trailer in russian
Kartiny druzheskih svyazey - trailer 01:33
Kartiny druzheskih svyazey  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more