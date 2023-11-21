Crocodile Island
– The surrounding areas of the Devil's Sea is also known as the Bermuda Triangle of Asia. Due to electromagnetic interference, aviation accidents are common in the region. Lin Hao (Gallen Lo) and his daughter Yi (Liao Yinyue) are passengers of Flight GZ261. As it flies over the Devil's Sea, the plane malfunctions, causing an emergency landing on a crocodile island. Hao and other driving passengers encounter enormous sized crocodiles and spiders and engages in a battle for survival. When Yi is captured by the giant beasts, Hao fights for his life to rescue her daughter.