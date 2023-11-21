Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Crocodile Island - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Crocodile Island. Trailer

Crocodile Island. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 21 November 2023
Crocodile Island – The surrounding areas of the Devil's Sea is also known as the Bermuda Triangle of Asia. Due to electromagnetic interference, aviation accidents are common in the region. Lin Hao (Gallen Lo) and his daughter Yi (Liao Yinyue) are passengers of Flight GZ261. As it flies over the Devil's Sea, the plane malfunctions, causing an emergency landing on a crocodile island. Hao and other driving passengers encounter enormous sized crocodiles and spiders and engages in a battle for survival. When Yi is captured by the giant beasts, Hao fights for his life to rescue her daughter.
3.8 Crocodile Island
Crocodile Island Adventure, Horror, 2020, China
Tyoshcha 2 - основной trailer 01:47
Tyoshcha 2  основной trailer
Rozhdenie imperii - teaser-trailer 01:42
Rozhdenie imperii  teaser-trailer
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye - teaser 00:52
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye  teaser
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala - trailer 00:59
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala  trailer
The Drama - trailer in russian 02:12
The Drama  trailer in russian
Race To Monte Carlo - teaser-trailer 01:23
Race To Monte Carlo  teaser-trailer
Tvoe serdce budet razbito - trailer 01:55
Tvoe serdce budet razbito  trailer
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida - trailer 01:55
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida  trailer
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt - teaser-trailer 01:21
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt  teaser-trailer
Nuremberg - trailer in russian 02:06
Nuremberg  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more