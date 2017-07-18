Menu
The Disaster Artist. Promo-trailer
The Disaster Artist. Promo-trailer
Publication date: 18 July 2017
The Disaster Artist
– A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tommy Wiseau's "The Room".
7.3
The Disaster Artist
Drama, Comedy, 2017, USA
01:50
