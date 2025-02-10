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Mentorii - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Mentorii. Trailer

Mentorii. Trailer

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Publication date: 10 February 2025
Mentorii – MENTORII follows the story of Johnny Balta, an immature young man and future heir to a vast financial empire owned by his father, Dorin Balta. Dissatisfied with his son's superficial behavior, Dorin decides to kick him out of the house after a car accident and gives him six months to prove that he can become a responsible adult. With the help of his sister Magda, Johnny seeks mentorship from the country's three most famous personal development influencers. From there, things take an unexpected turn.
6.8 Mentorii
Mentorii Comedy, 2025, Romania
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