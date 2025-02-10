Mentorii
– MENTORII follows the story of Johnny Balta, an immature young man and future heir to a vast financial empire owned by his father, Dorin Balta. Dissatisfied with his son's superficial behavior, Dorin decides to kick him out of the house after a car accident and gives him six months to prove that he can become a responsible adult. With the help of his sister Magda, Johnny seeks mentorship from the country's three most famous personal development influencers. From there, things take an unexpected turn.