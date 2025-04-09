Den Sista Resan
– Lars Hammar's retirement didn't go as planned. Instead of a new beginning with travels and experiences, Lars has turned more and more passive to his wife and son Filip's dismay. Filip gets an idea: to take his rugged old father on a journey to his beloved France and let him revisit his most beloved places. By recreating the same vacation the family used to do when Filip was a child, and secretly try and stage some wonderful moments, Filip hopes to reignite Lars' spark again. With the help of his best friend Fredrik, a large heap of optimism and creativity, and an old Renault 4, Filip takes his father on one last adventure.