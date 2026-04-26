Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Shock Corridor. Original trailer
Shock Corridor. Original trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 26 April 2026
Shock Corridor
– With the help of his girlfriend Cathy and Dr. Fong, a psychiatrist, ambitious journalist Johnny Barrett poses as a madman in order to be admitted to a mental institution where a bloody murder has been committed.
Expand
Share trailer
7.3
Shock Corridor
Drama, Detective, Thriller, 1963, USA
01:00
Malysh-karatist
teaser-trailer
01:36
Evolution
trailer in russian
01:30
Piter FM
новый trailer
01:36
Iggy the Eagle
trailer in russian
01:01
The Backrooms
final trailer in russian
02:05
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
trailer in russian
02:10
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
trailer in russian
02:12
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
trailer
01:43
The Cure
trailer in russian
01:00
The American Dream
минутный trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree