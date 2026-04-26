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Shock Corridor - original trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Shock Corridor. Original trailer

Shock Corridor. Original trailer

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Publication date: 26 April 2026
Shock Corridor – With the help of his girlfriend Cathy and Dr. Fong, a psychiatrist, ambitious journalist Johnny Barrett poses as a madman in order to be admitted to a mental institution where a bloody murder has been committed.
7.3 Shock Corridor
Shock Corridor Drama, Detective, Thriller, 1963, USA
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