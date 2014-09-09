Menu
Trailers
Mr. Turner. Trailer
Mr. Turner. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 September 2014
Mr. Turner
– An exploration of the last quarter century of the great, if eccentric, British painter J.M.W. Turner's life.
6.7
Mr. Turner
Drama, Biography, 2014, Great Britain
