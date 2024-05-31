Menu
Little Girl Blue - trailer in russian
Little Girl Blue. Trailer in russian

Little Girl Blue. Trailer in russian

Publication date: 31 May 2024
Little Girl Blue – In 2016, French writer and photographer Carole Achache took her own life. After Carole's death, her daughter Mona Achache, a film director, discovers thousands of photos, letters and recordings that Carole left behind, but these buried secrets make her disappearance even more of an enigma. Through the power of filmmaking and the beauty of incarnation with the help of actress Marion Cotillard, the director brings her mother back to life to retrace her journey and find out who she really was.
6.1 Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue Biography, Documentary, Drama, 2023, Belgium / France
